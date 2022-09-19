Order an iPhone 14 from Blinkit and get it delivered in minutes: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : BLINKIT + IPHONE blinkit delivers iPhone 14

iPhone 14 has been making news since it got launched earlier this month. As the sale began in the global market, there are multiple ways people could buy the new Apple device. It was recently reported that Blinkit, an instant food delivery platform started to deliver the latest iPhone 14 from the fast delivery platform, and the iPhone banner has been placed on the home screen of the application.

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit have announced on his official Twitter page that customers could order the latest Apple smartphone from Blinkit. if they will book the device from their Blinkit app, then they will get the latest iPhones delivered to their home within minutes.

Which cities are supporting this service?

The iPhone delivery service is only applicable in Delhi and Mumbai region.

Albinder wrote in his official Tweet: “iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPRto bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy.”

Not only this, but the humour has its own level on Twitter. Witnessing the offer, a user eagerly replied to Albinber’s tweet and asked “Is COD available?

iPhones discount offer on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Flipkart is also set to host the biggest festive season sale on the platform from September 23 onwards. During the festive sale time, iPhone will be made available before the Big Billion Days sale.

The aggregator has committed to providing huge discounts on a number of gadgets, including the variants of iPhones- from the iPhone 12 mini to the iPhone 13 and more.

What is the price offering for the iPhones during the festive sale?

As the teaser suggests, the iPhone 13 will be sold at Rs 49,990 during the Flipkart sale. Apple has said that it has just reduced the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs 69,990, which certainly means that the festive sale of Flipkart has slashed the price of this iPhone variant by Rs 20,000. More offers and discounts will soon be revealed by the platform before the sale begins, and India TV Tech will keep you posted with the new developments.

Latest Technology News