Oracle introduces Generative AI into its office processes: Here's what you need to know

Oracle, a leading cloud provider, has unveiled new generative AI-powered capabilities within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) solution. These capabilities are designed to boost HR productivity for enterprises by leveraging the power of AI.

According to IANS, powered by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) generative AI service, these innovative features are integrated into existing HR processes to deliver faster business value, improve productivity, enhance the candidate and employee experience, and streamline HR operations.

The introduction of generative AI in Oracle Cloud HCM allows enterprises to streamline their HR processes for candidates, employees, managers, and recruiters.

“With the new embedded generative AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud HCM, our customers will be able to take advantage of large language models to drastically reduce the time required to complete tasks, improve the employee experience, enhance the accuracy of workforce insights, and ultimately increase business value,” said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle Cloud HCM.

With this solution, customers can leverage their own data to fine-tune AI models specific to their unique business requirements. Each customer benefits from dedicated generative AI models that are trained on their proprietary data alone. This approach gives customers full control over their data, ensuring the security and privacy of sensitive information.

According to Deepa Param Singhal, Vice President of Applications at Oracle India, despite the progress made in the business landscape, numerous HR challenges still persist within enterprises, impeding their ability to create efficient work environments for employees.

Reportedly, Oracle Cloud HCM is a comprehensive solution built specifically for the cloud environment. It seamlessly connects all human resource processes, from the hiring phase to retirement, enabling organizations to manage their workforce efficiently and optimize HR operations.

