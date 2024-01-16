Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G sales to start from January 18: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

The much-anticipated Oppo Reno 11 Pro is all geared up for its first sale in India which will start from January 18. The device will be available in two colour options- Rock Grey and Pearl White; and it will further be accessible through Oppo's e-store, Flipkart and other major offline retailers across the country.

The device will be priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, Oppo plans to sweeten the deal with sale offers. Buyers using SBI ICICI, One Card, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit cards and EMI transactions can avail of discounts of up to Rs 4,000 during the sale.

Specifications

Display : Boasting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

: Boasting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Chipset : Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Battery : Equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

: Equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Cameras : Features a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera at the back, with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

: Features a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 RGBW telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera at the back, with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Software: Runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

Other features

Design : Maintaining Oppo's reputation for innovative designs, the Reno 11 Pro boasts a glass-back design, a slim profile, and curved edges for a luxurious feel.

: Maintaining Oppo's reputation for innovative designs, the Reno 11 Pro boasts a glass-back design, a slim profile, and curved edges for a luxurious feel. Display Quality : The device's vibrant 6.7-inch screen with a warmer tone enhances the overall user interface and content viewing experience.

: The device's vibrant 6.7-inch screen with a warmer tone enhances the overall user interface and content viewing experience. Performance Capability : Despite running on the older MediaTek chipset, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro demonstrates competence in handling games like Call of Duty: Mobile, BGMI, and Asphalt 9 at low to medium settings, ensuring smooth overall performance.

: Despite running on the older MediaTek chipset, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro demonstrates competence in handling games like Call of Duty: Mobile, BGMI, and Asphalt 9 at low to medium settings, ensuring smooth overall performance. Camera Excellence : Positioned as one of the best cameras under the Rs 40,000 price range in India, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro offers top-notch camera capabilities, as evidenced by detailed camera samples in a comprehensive review.

: Positioned as one of the best cameras under the Rs 40,000 price range in India, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro offers top-notch camera capabilities, as evidenced by detailed camera samples in a comprehensive review. Battery and Charging: The device promises solid battery life under light usage, complemented by fast charging support for quick and efficient charging sessions.

As the Oppo Reno 11 Pro hits the market, it presents an enticing blend of style, performance, and camera prowess, making it a noteworthy contender in the sub-40,000 price segment.

