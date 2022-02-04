Follow us on Image Source : PR OPPO Launches Reno7 and Reno7 Pro along with Enco M32 and Watch Free

OPPO, a global smart device brand has launched Reno7 series smartphones in the Indian market and unleashed Reno7 Pro 5G & Reno7 5G. Priced at INR 39,999, the “Portrait Expert” Reno7 Pro 5G will be available across online and mainline retailers, while the all-rounder Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart at INR 28,999.

Photography and Camera

The Reno7 series highlights the capabilities of photography and videography. The handset comes with a 32MP selfie camera which is backed by IMX709, an RGBW (Red, Green, Blue, and White) sensor that was jointly developed by Sony and OPPO.

The company claims that the handset is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 30% when compared to the traditional RGGB (Red, Green, Green and Blue) sensor found on the Reno6 Pro. Its rear camera setup includes the flagship-grade 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

Furthermore, the handset features AI Highlight Video which can detect ambient light in a scene and optimizes camera settings accordingly. The handset also comes with Bokeh Flare Portrait Video which is known to captures portrait videos with Bokeh light spots in the background just like a DSLR camera.

On the Reno7 series, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video has been updated to further enhance skin tone, especially in dark environments. The Portrait Mode applies a depth-of-field effect to the image background, including Bokeh light spots to make portrait subjects stand out from the background. The device comes with 25 adjustment levels to create realistic portrait photos.

OPPO Glow Design

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G comes with an aluminium frame, but the rear of both devices in the series sport the refined OPPO Glow design that has been enhanced with proprietary aircraft-grade Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology.

The Reno7 Pro also uses 3D "breathing" lights around the camera module where a 1mm diameter fibre is bent to frame the camera area. Whenever the phone receives a call, message, or during charging, the fibre emits soft, pulsating lights.

Processor

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G takes smartphone performance a notch higher with its exclusively customized 5G chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX.

The Reno7 5G on the other hand is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, but like the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX, it is built using the 6nm process for greater power efficiency. The Reno7 series comes with OPPO’s proprietary RAM Expansion technology that allows you to run multiple memory-heavy apps with zero lag, and you also get enhanced connectivity.

Battery

Both the new smartphones feature a 65W SuperVOOC flash charge which enables the device to charge the 4500mAh battery to 100% within half an hour. Also, a 5-minute charge is capable to deliver 4 hours of movie playback (tried and tested by the India TV Tech team).

With Reno7 Pro 5G, customers will get 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology allows users to borrow an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB from storage capacity to work as RAM in extremely demanding conditions.

The Reno7 Pro’s 12GB RAM is more than adequate to handle modern-day smartphone tasks such as heavy-duty photo-editing or 3D gaming.

Operating System

The Reno7 series comes with OPPO’s new ColorOS 12 (based on Android 12). Page layouts and interactions in ColorOS 12 have been revamped to offer a clean and uncluttered UI. It also includes anti-peeping notifications for privacy where notification content is hidden if the phone detects someone else looking at your screen when messages pop up. In a first, ColorOS 12.

OPPO Enco M32

OPPO launched its Enco M32 neckband in black, earlier this year and now the company has come up with its green colour variant. The Bluetooth neckband earphones come packed with 20 hours of non-stop music playback with just 10 minutes of quick charge, an AI call-noise-reduction algorithm, an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and 10mm drivers.

OPPO also announces the launch of its new smartwatch, the OPPO Watch Free, with a sleep monitoring feature “OSleep” that not only rates your quality of rest but also helps you understand your risk of sleep apnea.

Price and Availability

The Reno7 Pro 5G will be available on both online and retail stores at a price point of Rs 39,999 while the Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart at Rs. 28,999.

Customers can choose between two colour variants Startrails Blue and Starlight Black

The new green variant of the Enco M32 is priced at INR 1,799 and the sale will start from 9th February. The neckband will be available at the e-commerce platforms and on the OPPO store. The same can be purchased at a discount of INR 300 between 9th February and 11th February 2022 as part of introductory offers.