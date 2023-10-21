Oppo Find N3 Flip available for purchase starting October 22: Price, offers, and where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Oppo Find N3 Flip hits the Indian market on October 22

Oppo recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, in India with a starting price of Rs 94,999. This new device comes with significant improvements compared to its predecessor, the Find N2 Flip. Here's all the essential information you need to know about the phone.

Sale Date

The Oppo Find N3 Flip will be available for purchase from October 22, starting at 6 PM. You can buy it both online and at offline retail stores.

Specifications

The Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts a 3.26-inch vertical cover screen that supports over 40 third-party apps, including popular ones like Gmail, Google Calendar, YouTube, and WhatsApp, making it easy to access your favorite apps right from this display.

The phone is relatively lightweight at 198g and measures 8.55cm when folded, making it compact. The inner foldable display is a 6.8-inch panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo claims that the Find N3 Flip has been certified to withstand 600,000 folds and unfolds, which means it's built to last for a long time.

In the camera department, it features a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 RFBW portrait camera with 2x optical zoom.

Under the hood, it's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, offering strong performance with a fast charging capability. It supports Oppo's 44W SuperVooc fast charging, which can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just 56 minutes. Even a 15-minute charge can provide four hours of video streaming.

Offers

Customers have some offers to look forward to. They can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and opt for a no-cost EMI plan for up to 24 months. This offer is available through various banks, including ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, and One Card. Additionally, leading financiers are offering Zero Down Payment schemes for up to 24 months.

If you're already an Oppo customer, you can benefit from an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. For added peace of mind, consumers can also get a one-time screen replacement within 6 months from the purchase date (valid until October 29).

