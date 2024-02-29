Oppo F25 Pro 5G debuts in India: Check price, availability, and key features | First look revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Oppo F25 Pro 5G Launched in India

Oppo Launches F25 Pro 5G in India: Oppo has introduced its latest smartphone, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the phone will be available for purchase starting March 5th on Flipkart, Amazon, and the OPPO store. Additionally, buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs 2,000 when using HDFC, ICICI, or SBI credit or debit cards.

Key specifications of Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Display and protection

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ flexible OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It also comes with Panda Glass protection on the front and is IP54-rated, offering resistance to dust and light water splashes.

Performance and storage

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, the smartphone offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera setup

Equipped with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G delivers versatile photography capabilities. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Camera features

The camera app provides various modes such as Portrait, Night mode, and Slow-motion. Notably, the phone can record 4K videos at 30fps from both the rear and front cameras.

Battery and charging

With a 5,000 mAh battery pack, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G ensures long-lasting usage. It supports 67W SuperVOOC charging for quick replenishment of battery life.

Software

The phone runs on Color OS 14 based on the latest Android 14 operating system, offering a smooth and user-friendly interface.

