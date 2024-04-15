Oppo A3 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and 67W fast charging

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO CHINA Oppo A3 Pro

Oppo has reportedly introduced the A3 Pro smartphone in the China market, which is the successor of the A2 Pro. The latest A series addition is said to boast significant upgrades, which further include a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and it is protected with an IP69 rating which helps increase the durability of the handset. So far, by the time of writing, there is no information on when the device will be launched in India, but it is expected to arrive sometime around the next quarter.

Price and availability of Oppo A3 Pro

The A3 Pro smartphone has been launched at a starting price of CNY 1,999 for the base model which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The other higher configurations offered by the company are 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, which are priced at CNY 2,199 and CNY 2,499, respectively.

The handset will go on sale from April 19 onwards via the official online store of Oppo and JD.com.

The device will be available in three colour variants - Cloud Brocade Powder, Azure and Mountain Blue colour options.

Specifications and features

The smartphone will run on the Android 14 operating system which is further based on ColorOS 14. Another major highlight of the device will be the display as the Oppo A3 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It boasts a 360-degree anti-fall body design. Under the hood, it houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM.

Camera

On the camera front, the device sports a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor shooter.

On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel front shooter. Storage options go up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the connectivity front, the device will support 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and GPS.

Battery and connectivity

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo A3 Pro comes with 67W wired fast charging support. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and it is further protected with an IP69 rating for dust and high-temperature water resistance- making the smartphone suitable for rugged usage.

