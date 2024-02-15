OpenAI is working on a Google Search-like product: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI

OpenAI, the founding company of ChatGPT has continued to disrupt the tech industry, and now the company is working to inspire innovation and competition among industry giants like Apple and Google. With the massive success of ChatGPT, OpenAI has signalled to expand further, and as per the reports, the company is venturing into the domain of web search.

The challenge to Google

OpenAI's move echoes its previous impact on the tech landscape, which has been prompting Google's development of Gemini (formerly known as Google Bard) in response to the popular AI chatbot- ChatGPT. The OpenAI's report on the development of Google Search-like web search products will pose a new challenge to Google's dominance in the search market.

Details of the web search product

As per the reports by The Information report, OpenAI's web search product is expected to look like Google Search and may incorporate elements which will be powered by Bing. However, specifics regarding its integration with ChatGPT or its availability as a standalone app remain unclear.

Speculation suggests potential integration within the ChatGPT Plus model for those, using the paid subscription, but no confirmation from the OpenAI has been out yet.

Microsoft's influence

Given the significant investment of Microsoft in OpenAI, it has been rumoured that the web search product will be powered by Bing which will indicate the strategic collaboration between the two entities. This aligns with Microsoft's broader efforts to promote AI-driven products and services under Satya Nadella's leadership.

What are the expected challenges?

While OpenAI will be foraying into web search to reshape the future of search, there are some challenges to Google's dominance which will not be easy. Google currently handles an immense volume of search queries daily, underscoring its market supremacy. OpenAI will have to navigate significant competition and market dynamics to carve out a meaningful share of the search market.

As OpenAI looks forward to venturing into web search, the tech industry awaits the potential impact of its innovation.

