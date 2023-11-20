Over 500 OpenAI staff threaten to resign if current board doesn't leave, demands to reinstate Sam Altman

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman

In a major development, Staff at OpenAI have called on the board of the company to resign after the shock dismissal of former boss Sam Altman, BBC reported on Monday. In a letter, they question the board's competence and accuse it of undermining the firm's work. According to the report, those who signed the letter included some of the senior members of the company who have started a "support campaign" on the social media platform, X, where several members posted a similar message-- OpenAI is nothing without its people"

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest Technology News