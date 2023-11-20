Elon Musk comments on Sam Altman and Greg Brockman for joining Microsoft | What did he say?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk comments on Sam Altman and Greg Brockman for joining Microsoft

Satya Nadella, the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft hired the former CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman and the co-founder Greg Brockman. As the news got official, Elon Musk- the tech billionaire again tipped a humorous comment to take on the situation.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) Satya Nadella posted the news of hiring the two top brains at Microsoft, to which Musk responded by writing, "Now they have to use Teams!"- meaning, earlier the bosses, will have to follow the terms and conditions of the organisation.

The Tesla CEO was directly referring to Microsoft Teams. He also commented on Altman's post about joining the tech giant, to which Satya Nadella also responded.

Nadella wrote, "Wild times. Satya ftw (for the win).”.

The news surfaced after a lot of speculation being made on Sam Altman’s rejoining of OpenAI. The uncertain speculation about the return of Sam and Greg was removed with the news which surfaced today.

Microsoft has reported that it has invested more than USD 10 billion in the OpenAI.

In January 2023, Microsoft announced its third phase of long-term partnership with OpenAI which was for a multiyear. The partnership costs a multibillion-dollar investment in order to accelerate the AI breakthroughs, ensuring these benefits are broadly shared with the world.

Talking about OpenAI, the board has reportedly appointed Emmett Shear- the former Twitch CEO as its interim CEO.

Ilya Sutskever, the co-founder of OpenAI and board of directors stated that Shear will take over as interim CEO.

Shear will replace Mira Murati who is the interim CEO and was publicly aligned with Altman.

ALSO READ: OpenAI names Emmett Shear as new CEO: 5 things to know about him

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News