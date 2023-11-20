Monday, November 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. OpenAI names Emmett Shear as new CEO | 5 Things to know about him

OpenAI names Emmett Shear as new CEO | 5 Things to know about him

It was revealed that Emmett Shear was appointed as the CEO of OpenAI. It was on Friday when the board removed Altman and replaced him on an interim basis with Mira Murati, the company's technology chief.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2023 13:07 IST
OpenAI, tech news, Emmett Shear
Image Source : FILE OpenAI names Emmett Shear as the new CEO

Post firing the founder of ChatGPT- Sam Altsman, OpenAI has reportedly hired a new CEO for the organisation. It is Emmett Shear, the former CEO  of Twitch who will be running the company. The decision was made two days after Altman was fired over the video call. 

Emmett Shear’s new role as the CEO of OpenAI: 5 things to know 

  1. Emmett is the CEO and co-founder of eSports broadcaster TwitchTV, which has around 23 million unique viewers every month. 
  2. It was reported that he stepped down as the CEO of Twitch which is now owned by Amazon (in March 2014). 
  3. Shear resigned from Twitch in February 2023. As per the report of the Washington Post, he was a part-time advisor to Y Combinator, a startup based in San Francisco.
  4. Emmett Shear (born in 1983) graduated with a Bachelor in Computer Science from Yale University in 2005. Currently, he is based in San Francisco with his family.
  5. He worked with Justin. tv for 16 years, which became Twitch later. 

Who is Mira Murati?

On 18 November, Mira Murati was appointed as the interim CEO of OpenAI after the dramatic exit of Sam Altman. The interim CEO of OpenAi in the same announcement informed of Altman’s sudden exit. 

But not, it has been stated that the new CEO will be Emmett Shear who will be taking ahead the sail of OpenAI. The information

Why was Altman removed from the position of CEO?

It was on Friday when OpenAI’s board removed Altman and replaced him on an interim basis with Mira Murati, who was the technology chief of the company.

A post surfaced, which reported that Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.”

Two publications- The Information and Bloomberg reportedly revealed the hiring of Shear. After that, the news was later confirmed by a person who was familiar with the matter and asked not to reveal the identity (CNBC reported) and keep the discussions confidential.

India Tv - Sam Altman

Image Source : FILESam Altman on X
Related Stories
OpenAI's latest update: Internet browsing now LIVE in ChatGPT

OpenAI's latest update: Internet browsing now LIVE in ChatGPT

ChatGPT records revenue growth and soaring 23 million downloads, report reveals

ChatGPT records revenue growth and soaring 23 million downloads, report reveals

Curious about AI? OpenAI's GPT-4 turbo arrives amid ChatGPT's success

Curious about AI? OpenAI's GPT-4 turbo arrives amid ChatGPT's success

ChatGPT maker OpenAI tries to hire Google AI employees with large salaries - Deets inside

ChatGPT maker OpenAI tries to hire Google AI employees with large salaries - Deets inside

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI ousted by company board

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI ousted by company board

Sam Altman sacked: Who is Mira Murati? 5 facts about the interim CEO of OpenAI

Sam Altman sacked: Who is Mira Murati? 5 facts about the interim CEO of OpenAI

After sacking Sam Altman, now OpenAI board wants him back | What is happening?

After sacking Sam Altman, now OpenAI board wants him back | What is happening?

Sam Altman plans for a new AI venture | All you need to know

Sam Altman plans for a new AI venture | All you need to know

Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns? Here is what Elon Musk thinks

Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns? Here is what Elon Musk thinks

Later on Saturday night, Sam Altman wrote on his X, formerly known as his Twitter page, “I love the Openai team so much.”

Murati was one of the many OpenAI employees who responded with a blue heart sign.

ALSO READ: Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns? Here is what Elon Musk thinks

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News