OpenAI names Emmett Shear as new CEO | 5 Things to know about him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI names Emmett Shear as the new CEO

Post firing the founder of ChatGPT- Sam Altsman, OpenAI has reportedly hired a new CEO for the organisation. It is Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch who will be running the company. The decision was made two days after Altman was fired over the video call.

Emmett Shear’s new role as the CEO of OpenAI: 5 things to know

Emmett is the CEO and co-founder of eSports broadcaster TwitchTV, which has around 23 million unique viewers every month. It was reported that he stepped down as the CEO of Twitch which is now owned by Amazon (in March 2014). Shear resigned from Twitch in February 2023. As per the report of the Washington Post, he was a part-time advisor to Y Combinator, a startup based in San Francisco. Emmett Shear (born in 1983) graduated with a Bachelor in Computer Science from Yale University in 2005. Currently, he is based in San Francisco with his family. He worked with Justin. tv for 16 years, which became Twitch later.

Who is Mira Murati?

On 18 November, Mira Murati was appointed as the interim CEO of OpenAI after the dramatic exit of Sam Altman. The interim CEO of OpenAi in the same announcement informed of Altman’s sudden exit.

But not, it has been stated that the new CEO will be Emmett Shear who will be taking ahead the sail of OpenAI. The information

Why was Altman removed from the position of CEO?

It was on Friday when OpenAI’s board removed Altman and replaced him on an interim basis with Mira Murati, who was the technology chief of the company.

A post surfaced, which reported that Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.”

Two publications- The Information and Bloomberg reportedly revealed the hiring of Shear. After that, the news was later confirmed by a person who was familiar with the matter and asked not to reveal the identity (CNBC reported) and keep the discussions confidential.

Image Source : FILESam Altman on X

Later on Saturday night, Sam Altman wrote on his X, formerly known as his Twitter page, “I love the Openai team so much.”

Murati was one of the many OpenAI employees who responded with a blue heart sign.

ALSO READ: Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns? Here is what Elon Musk thinks

Latest Technology News