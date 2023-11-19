Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns? Here is what Elon Musk thinks

Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns? Here is what Elon Musk thinks

Altman, who was fired by the board on a video call, is “ambivalent” (uncertain) about coming back and would seek the key governance changes, which are being cited by people who are aware of the development.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 19:42 IST
Sam Altman, elon musk, tech news
Image Source : FILE Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns

Finally, the man said it and broke the silence on Sam Altman's sacking. The tech billionaire Elon Musk said that if the OpenAI CEO comes back, then the board will be gutted.

Musk spoke up when an X user with @enriquebrgn (X-handle) shared a screenshot asking a question related to an AI chatbot which was related to Altman’s sacking.

The user asked the AI chatbot,  "So is Sam Altman back as CEO or not?"

The chatbot responded, "Well, it seems like the situation with Sam Altman and his role at OpenAl is quite the rollercoaster ride! Just yesterday, he was fired by the board for allegedly not being candid enough in his communications but now they're in talks to bring him back as CEO.”

It further added, "From what I gather, the board is currently in discussions with Altman, and he is reportedly "ambivalent" about returning. If he does come back, he might want some changes in the governance structure.”

After reading the comment, Musk replied: "If he does return, the board will be gutted".

In another post by an X user, it was written, "Leaving OpenAI for equity in Sam Altman’s new venture could be a profitable decision for many OpenAI employees".

To which Musk replied, "We should dispense with the false idea that money is somehow relevant in an AGi future".

Related Stories
ChatGPT records revenue growth and soaring 23 million downloads, report reveals

ChatGPT records revenue growth and soaring 23 million downloads, report reveals

Elon Musk offers 1 billion dollars to Mark Zuckerberg for changing the name of Facebook

Elon Musk offers 1 billion dollars to Mark Zuckerberg for changing the name of Facebook

Elon Musk's xAI set to introduce its first AI product: Know more

Elon Musk's xAI set to introduce its first AI product: Know more

Elon Musk's X puts unused account handles on sale: Here's the price

Elon Musk's X puts unused account handles on sale: Here's the price

Elon Musk's xAI unveils 'Gork' to challenge ChatGPT – What sets it apart?

Elon Musk's xAI unveils 'Gork' to challenge ChatGPT – What sets it apart?

Elon Musk starts improved X customer service for premium users

Elon Musk starts improved X customer service for premium users

What is Grok and will it be able to replace Google Bard and ChatGPT? Here is the answer

What is Grok and will it be able to replace Google Bard and ChatGPT? Here is the answer

Curious about AI? OpenAI's GPT-4 turbo arrives amid ChatGPT's success

Curious about AI? OpenAI's GPT-4 turbo arrives amid ChatGPT's success

Tesla to enter India by January 2024: All you need to know

Tesla to enter India by January 2024: All you need to know

ChatGPT maker OpenAI tries to hire Google AI employees with large salaries - Deets inside

ChatGPT maker OpenAI tries to hire Google AI employees with large salaries - Deets inside

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI ousted by company board

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI ousted by company board

Greg Brockman steps down after Sam Altman's exit; Here are 5 things to know about Open AI's Ex-CEO

Greg Brockman steps down after Sam Altman's exit; Here are 5 things to know about Open AI's Ex-CEO

Sam Altman sacked: Who is Mira Murati? 5 facts about the interim CEO of OpenAI

Sam Altman sacked: Who is Mira Murati? 5 facts about the interim CEO of OpenAI

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes eight minutes after launch

SpaceX Starship rocket explodes eight minutes after launch

What happened with the OpenAI’s CEO?

After creating a high-voltage drama after abruptly sacking Altman, the OpenAI board is reportedly discussing getting the CEO back on board.

As per The Verge reports, Altman, who was fired by the board on a video call, is “ambivalent” (uncertain) about coming back and would seek the key governance changes, which are being cited by people who are aware of the development.

There are three top-level researchers at OpenAI who have reportedly quit, following the sacking of Altman and the co-founder and President, Greg Brockman also resigned- as per the report.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Channels to get sticker access | How to use it?

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News