Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns? Here is what Elon Musk thinks

Why OpenAI board will be gutted if Sam Altman returns

Finally, the man said it and broke the silence on Sam Altman's sacking. The tech billionaire Elon Musk said that if the OpenAI CEO comes back, then the board will be gutted.

Musk spoke up when an X user with @enriquebrgn (X-handle) shared a screenshot asking a question related to an AI chatbot which was related to Altman’s sacking.

The user asked the AI chatbot, "So is Sam Altman back as CEO or not?"

The chatbot responded, "Well, it seems like the situation with Sam Altman and his role at OpenAl is quite the rollercoaster ride! Just yesterday, he was fired by the board for allegedly not being candid enough in his communications but now they're in talks to bring him back as CEO.”

It further added, "From what I gather, the board is currently in discussions with Altman, and he is reportedly "ambivalent" about returning. If he does come back, he might want some changes in the governance structure.”

After reading the comment, Musk replied: "If he does return, the board will be gutted".

In another post by an X user, it was written, "Leaving OpenAI for equity in Sam Altman’s new venture could be a profitable decision for many OpenAI employees".

To which Musk replied, "We should dispense with the false idea that money is somehow relevant in an AGi future".

What happened with the OpenAI’s CEO?

After creating a high-voltage drama after abruptly sacking Altman, the OpenAI board is reportedly discussing getting the CEO back on board.

As per The Verge reports, Altman, who was fired by the board on a video call, is “ambivalent” (uncertain) about coming back and would seek the key governance changes, which are being cited by people who are aware of the development.

There are three top-level researchers at OpenAI who have reportedly quit, following the sacking of Altman and the co-founder and President, Greg Brockman also resigned- as per the report.

