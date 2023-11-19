WhatsApp Channels to get sticker access | How to use it?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Channels to get sticker access

WhatsApp Channels feature was rolled out in almost 150 countries, earlier this year in September (2023), including India. No sooner did the feature get popularity and event PM Modi made its foray on the platform, and started broadcasting and publishing his activities on the platform. The new feature is a one-way broadcast tool that some users can share updates with a large number of WhatsApp users.

Who can send messages on Channels?

Only those who have WhatsApp Channel page can send a message on the page, while other users can react to those messages. You can find a channel created by any celebrity, content creator or business from the directory.

Now WhatsApp Channels will be able to access WhatsApp stickers on the platform.

New beta update allowing channels

According to a WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been rolling out a new beta update which will enable the Channel admins to share Stickers with their followers. The news surfaced when a screenshot of the feature surfaced, the report further notes that the feature is currently limited and is available to the beta testers only.

It has been stated that the feature will soon be rolled out for other users too, in the coming days as the update will enable not just static stickers but also dynamic and animated stickers.

How to check if you have access to the new sticker-sharing feature on Channels?

In order to check for access to sharing Stickers on Channels, the user will have to ensure that the WhatsApp beta version is updated.

The user will have to go to the Channel tab.

There are chances that the Stickers option might appear next to the emoji keyboard, which will give you access.

It has been reported further that the feature will be rolled out to more beta testers eventually, in the next few weeks.

How many WhatsApp Channels users do we have?

WhatsApp Channels has recently crossed 500 million monthly active users within seven weeks. As per the Channels platform, the message by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that WhatsApp’s feature has been placed in the updates tab on iOS and Android devices.

WhatsApp Channels security

WhatsApp Channels messages are said to be unsecured, as they are not end-to-end encrypted and they are publicly available for the users.

Only the one who owns the Channel page will be able to post updates and messages on the page. Channel followers can react to those messages earlier, with emoticons. All messages are only visible in a Channel for 30 days from the time they were first shared.

ALSO READ: Vodafone started rolling out 5G services in India | Better late than never

Latest Technology News