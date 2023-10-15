OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch on Oct 19: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch on Oct 19

The OnePlus Open is set to debut in India on October 19, and ahead of the official launch event, key details about this foldable phone have surfaced. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has provided insights into the expected India price, sale date, and specifications.

OnePlus Open Foldable Phone: Expected India Price and Sale Date

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Open foldable phone could potentially be priced at Rs 1,39,999, although this isn't official pricing, and consumers are advised to await the official confirmation during the launch event. The first sale of the device is rumoured to take place on October 27.

OnePlus Open Foldable Phone: Leaked Specifications

The OnePlus Open will feature a dual-display setup, with the inner AMOLED display measuring 7.8 inches and supporting a 2K resolution along with a high 120Hz refresh rate. The outer AMOLED display is said to be 6.31 inches with a matching 120Hz refresh rate.

While it's rumoured that the OnePlus Open will run on Android 13, it's important to note that Android 14 is already available, and the operating system choice has yet to be officially confirmed by the brand. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for speedy multitasking and app performance. The device could offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus has equipped the device with a 4,800mAh battery and is rumoured to support 67W fast charging technology. It's likely that OnePlus will include a charger in the retail package, as the brand hasn't abandoned providing chargers with its phones.

The tipster also suggests the presence of a triple camera system on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens for improved zoom capabilities. On the front, users can expect a 32-megapixel primary camera and a 20-megapixel secondary camera, with one possibly located on the cover display and the other becoming visible upon unfolding the phone.

Please note that these details are based on leaks and should be confirmed during the official launch event.

