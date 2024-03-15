OnePlus Nord CE4 RAM, storage revealed ahead of India launch: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone in India. The smartphone will launch on April 1 in the country and just ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design and key specifications of the smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE4 will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE3 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus in an X post (formerly Twitter) revealed the RAM and storage specifications of the Nord CE4 smartphone. The company posted, “Collect games, memes, memories, and everything in between with up to 1TB of storage and share them across multiple platforms at the same time with quick app switching on the #OnePlusNordCE4”.

As per the post from the company, the upcoming smartphone will feature 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which can be expanded by another 8GB virtually. In addition to this, the smartphone is also expected to get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, these specifications are likely to feature in the top variant of the smartphone as it is also expected to get a 128GB variant. The company also revealed that the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The company has also created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone where it has teased the design and other specifications. As per the information available on the microsite, the smartphone will be available in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome colour options. The device will feature a dual rear camera at the back along with an LED flash. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Furthermore, based on the information available in the various reports online, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its rear camera is also likely to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and the smartphone is expected to carry a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

It can come with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

ALSO READ: MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 launched in India; check price, specifications, availability