MWC 2024: OnePlus Watch 2 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus has unveiled its new smartwatch, which will succeed the OnePlus Watch, launched in 2021 at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with several upgrades and offers a battery life of up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saving Mode, as per the company’s claim. Some of the highlights of the smartwatch include dual-engine architecture, a stainless steel body, dual-frequency GPS connectivity, a sapphire crystal screen, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

OnePlus Watch 2 price and availability

OnePlus Watch 2 is available in two colour options: Black Steel and Radiant Steel. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 24,999 and will be available starting March 4 via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus online store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other offline stores.

OnePlus Watch 2 specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1000nits, and a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. The newly launched smartwatch comes with dual-engine architecture and is powered by Snapdragon W5 SoC, as well as a BES2700 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The former chipset is used to run Wear OS apps while the latter is used to run RTOS for background activity.

The watch also allows users to switch between Wear OS 4 and RTOS. It comes with a stainless steel chassis and has 5ATM and IP68 rating.

OnePlus Watch 2 packs a 500mAh battery with 7.5W VOOC fast charging. The battery lasts 48 hours with heavy usage, up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days in Power Saving Mode.

The smartwatch comes with a host of health monitoring features including an optical heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter sensor, sleep cycle monitor and stress levels monitor. For connectivity, it has L1+L5 GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C.

ALSO READ: Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India launch on March 7: Here's everything we know so far