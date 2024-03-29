OnePlus Nord CE 4 price leaked ahead of launch: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE 4 price leaked ahead of launch

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 is scheduled to launch in India on April 1 (2024). Just ahead of the product launch, several rumours have surfaced stating that the handset’s price has been out stating the latest Nord device price and other details.

It's been a while since OnePlus has been teasing its upcoming product and some of its features on social media which has surfaced for the past few weeks. The new features are leaving no stone unturned, including the design of the new phone and the colour choice which will be used by the company this year.

The price for Nord CE 4 price has been leaked in India, and confirmed specs will be out by the company.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Leaked price

The leaked price OnePlus Nord CE 4 is said to be around Rs 24,999 for its base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The other variant is Rs 26,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

It has been said that OnePlus might also come with a 12GB RAM variant, which might be priced from Rs 28,999 (like its predecessor).

Competition

At the suggested leaked price tag, the new Nord CE 4 is going to face some strict competition in the market with the existing devices from Samsung, and Nothing which are available in the same budget.

Specifications

The upcoming Nord CE 4 model is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

The handset is said to feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which could be expanded further by up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card slot.

The device is said to come with a vertical dual rear camera module. It runs on the Android 14-based Oxygen UI.

