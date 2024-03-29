Honor Pad 9 available at Rs 22,999: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR HONOR Pad 9

Honor, one of the leading smart device brands has launched the long-awaited Honor Pad 9 in the Indian market. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 6th generation chipset and will be backed by an 8,300 mAh battery which is further paired with a 35W fast-charging capability. The new Honor Pad 9 is priced at Rs 24,999 and customers could avail of the tablet at a direct price drop of Rs 2000, making it priced at Rs 22,999.

Main highlights

The Pad 9 features a 12.1-inch display (2560 x 1600 pixels) which comes with an immersive eight-speaker audio system, and weighs around 555 grams, along with a thickness of 6.96mm. The tablet comes with the TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification, which ensures a comfortable viewing experience for extended usage.

Speaker

On the music front, the tablet comes with speakers which are equipped with a large sound cavity to deliver immersive audio quality. It further comes with Histen sound effects, where users can enjoy rich and dynamic sound for an enhanced multimedia experience- while watching movies, playing games or listening to music.

Processor

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform, the Honor Pad 9 includes four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The device will further incorporate the Adreno 710 GPU, ensuring smooth graphics rendering for gaming and multimedia applications.

Camera

On the camera front, the Pad 9 comes with an 8 MP front shooter camera, which could be used for video conferencing and more. It has an aperture of F2.2 and on the rear end, it comes with a 13 MP camera with an aperture of F2.0 - devices auto-focus capabilities, enabling sharp and vibrant images and videos.

RAM and storage

The smartphone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X memory (RAM) onboard, and it comes with two storage options- either 128GB or 256GB of flash memory. The storage capacity could further be expanded by up to 1TB by using a memory card.

ALSO READ: Honor X9b price drops; last day to grab the deal: How and where to buy?