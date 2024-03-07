Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Honor X9b 5G price drops for a day: How and where to buy?

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 14:44 IST
Honor X9b 5G
Image Source : INDIA TV Honor X9b 5G

Honor has recently launched the X9b 5G smartphone in India last month, which features a 5,800mAh battery and 108MP camera. The company claims that the smartphone is the industry’s first sturdy device which comes with 360-degree drop protection and an instant discount that will last for a day. Here is everything you need to know.

Shop from Amazon India

On the purchase of Honor X9b from the Amazon store, an instant discount of Rs 3,000 is given on the purchases, made by specific bank cards. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 will also be available on the device. The smartphone features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and it is priced at Rs 25,999. 

Hence, after the discount, the smartphone will be available for Rs 22,999. It further comes in two colour variants- Midnight Black and Orange.

Honor X9b 5G: Features

The handset comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K display and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The handset runs on 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. OIt has a MagicOS 7.2 operating system based on Android 13 OS.

Backed by a 5,800mAh battery, the smartphone claims that the battery can last for three days. The smartphone comes with 35W USB Type C fast charging. Featuring a triple camera setup, the device comes with a 108MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. On the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera. 

At such price range, it looks like the existing devices like Realme 12 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Poco X6 Pro are going to face strong competition.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

