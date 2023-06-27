OnePlus Nord 3 set to launch in July: Price leaked

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord 3 to launch in July- Price leaked

The OnePlus Nord 3 is set to make its debut in India soon, although an official launch date has not been confirmed by the company yet. However, leaked information regarding the smartphone's prices has surfaced. Earlier this month, another leak provided similar information regarding the European prices of the OnePlus Nord 3. The report suggested that the smartphone would be priced at EUR 449 (approximately Rs 37,800) and EUR 549 (approximately Rs 48,700) for select European markets. These prices appear to be higher compared to the expected prices for India. OnePlus tends to competitively price its devices in India due to the fierce competition it faces from other Android phone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, the Nord 3 will be offered in two storage configurations. The base model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is rumoured to be priced at Rs 32,999, while the top model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may carry a price tag of Rs 36,999. If these leaks hold, it will mark the first OnePlus Nord smartphone to offer a whopping 16GB of RAM, a feature typically found in premium OnePlus devices.

The OnePlus Nord 3 has been the subject of leaks for a while now, and its specifications have been tipped on multiple occasions. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC, which is also found in the OnePlus tablet. However, the smartphone will include 5G support, which the tablet lacks. Additionally, the Nord 3 is rumoured to boast a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. With the included charger, the phone is expected to charge from 0 to 100 per cent in less than an hour.

In terms of display, the Nord 3 is anticipated to feature a taller 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2772x1240 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is an upgrade from the 6.4-inch screen found on its predecessor, the Nord 2. The rear camera module is rumoured to house a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Other speculated specifications include Android 13, 5G connectivity, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Alongside the OnePlus Nord 3, the company is also expected to launch the Nord Buds 2R. The original Nord Buds are currently available at a discounted price ahead of the Nord 2R's release in India. It is speculated that the upcoming OnePlus Nord true wireless earbuds will be priced under Rs 3,000.

