Price Drop Alert: OnePlus Nord 3 now affordable than ever | Check price, bank offers, and more

OnePlus Nord 3 Price Drop: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has significantly reduced the price of its mid-range Nord 3 smartphone in India, making it available for under Rs. 30,000 on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Launched in July at Rs. 33,999, the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now priced at Rs. 29,999, while the higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 33,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and is protected by Dragontrail glass. Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, the device offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Running on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, it guarantees three years of operating system updates and four years of security updates. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

Design and Features

Available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colours, the Nord 3 has a textured matte finish on the Tempest Gray variant and a slightly glossy appearance on the Misty Green one. The phone's construction includes a flat chassis made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a plastic outer frame. Notable features include an alert slider and an IR blaster, and the device is IP54-certified for dust and water protection.

Camera Capabilities

Equipped with a triple camera system comprising a 50MP wide lens (Sony IMX890/OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, the Nord 3 ensures versatile photography. On the front, there's a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

It remains unclear if the current prices are permanent or part of a limited-time offer, offering potential buyers a budget-friendly option for a feature-packed mid-range smartphone.

