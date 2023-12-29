Nothing Phone 2a leaks spark buzz: Here are expected colours, price, and features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone 2a Leaks: Get ready for Nothing's upcoming affordable smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a. Although the official details are still under wraps, recent leaks are giving us a glimpse of what this budget-friendly device might offer.

Colours and Price Hints

Leaked info suggests that the Nothing Phone 2a will sport classic colours—black and white. The base model is rumoured to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a speculated price of around Rs. 37,000 or sub EUR 400. There's even chatter about a slightly fancier version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera

One exciting feature could be the phone's camera setup. Leaks point to a dual-camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung sensor for detailed shots and another 50-megapixel ultrawide lens for wider angles.

Under the Hood Insights

Powering the Nothing Phone 2a might be a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip, promising a good balance of power and efficiency. The display is expected to be an OLED screen, ensuring a smooth visual experience with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Release Teasers

While Nothing is keeping things private, these leaks align with previous reports hinting at an affordable pricing strategy for the Phone 2a. The smartphone is anticipated to make its debut at the Mobile World Congress 2024, adding to the excitement among tech enthusiasts.

Nothing OS Update for Phone (1) Users

Furthermore, Nothing has great news for Phone (1) users as the company recently released its latest operating system update, Nothing OS 2.5, to the public. The update was previously tested and was successful with Phone (2). According to Nothing, this update is the most significant one since OS 2.0.

