Grab the iPhone 15 at a reduced price on Amazon: Check latest price and offers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Price Drop at Amazon: Exciting news for iPhone enthusiasts! Apple's premium iPhone 15, initially launched at Rs.79,990, is now available for less than Rs 75,000 on Amazon. This price cut makes the high-end device even more accessible.

Reduced Price Details

The iPhone 15 is currently listed at Rs. 74,990 on Amazon. However, the effective cost can be further reduced with applicable bank discounts. Users with an Amazon Pay ICICI bank card can enjoy a 5 per cent cashback of Rs. 3,745, bringing the effective price down to ₹71,245.

Key Features of iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 brings something new with its Dynamic Island technology, ditching the usual notch for a fresh and more user-friendly approach.

Display and Camera

With a 6.1-inch display that now boasts a 2000 nits brightness, the visuals on the iPhone 15 are not just vibrant but also easier on the eyes. The camera system steps up with a 48MP primary camera, using advanced tech like a quad-pixel sensor and 100 per cent Focus Pixels for super-fast autofocus. Plus, the default 24MP setting ensures your photos are sharp without taking up too much space.

Camera Capabilities

Capture your moments precisely with the iPhone 15's 2x Telephoto lens, letting you zoom in at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x levels. The Smart HDR system adds intelligence to your photography, and Portrait mode works seamlessly without requiring manual adjustments, the Cupertino-based tech giant claims.

A16 Bionic Chip

According to the company, the iPhone 15 gets a boost from the A16 Bionic chip. It's not just about performance; it's also about efficiency with a 20 per cent reduction in power consumption. The 6-core CPU ensures a smooth overall experience, and the 16-core Neural Engine, capable of handling trillions of operations per second, adds a layer of sophistication to the device.

ALSO READ | Unlocking Connection: Instagram to Introduce Profile Sharing on Stories – Get Ready!

ALSO READ | From smartphones to drives: Xiaomi's first electric cars REVEALED! | All you need to know

Latest Technology News