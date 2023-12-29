Will FB, Instagram and other social media giants delete data of inactive users? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The centre is considering laying down some ground rules for big social media players like Facebook, Twitter (now X), and Instagram. One of the ideas on the table is to make these platforms delete the personal information of users who've been MIA (Missing in Action) for three years straight.

Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act

This is part of a set of draft rules that go along with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which became official in August this year. But before it becomes a thing, they're gonna discuss it with different stakeholders to make sure everyone's on the same page.

Not Just Social Media

These rules might not just stick to social media—e-commerce sites, online shops, gaming peeps, and all social media platforms, no matter how many people use them in India, could be in the mix.

Healthcare and Education Data Use

Now, in the draft rules, there's a nod for certain healthcare pros and schools to use some personal and non-personal data that's out there. It’s mainly for things like public health, research, keeping records, and stats.

What Happens in a Data Breach

If there's a data breach, the rules say the platform (Fiduciaries) gotta spill the beans to the Data Protection Board (DPB) within 72 hours. Users should also get the lowdown on the breach—what, when, and how it went down.

Why the Fuss?

These rules are meant to keep things transparent and make sure platforms take responsibility for user data. If something goes south, the idea is to keep users in the loop and make sure the Data Protection Board knows what's up. This step aims to protect user information and hold platforms accountable for data breaches.

