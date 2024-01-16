OnePlus Buds 3 coming with OnePlus 12 series on this date: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

OnePlus Buds 3 and OnePlus 12 Series Launch Update: OnePlus is launching its new OnePlus Buds 3 true wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones on January 23 in India, Europe, and North America.

The Buds 3 comes with a 10.4mm driver, offering up to 44 hours of battery life. They're IP55 rated, supporting LHDC 5.0 audio and Bluetooth 5.3. The Buds 3 will be available in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray, featuring a metallic coating, matte finish, and a lightweight design at 4.8g each.

OnePlus 12 launch details

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12 might be priced at ₹69,999, as per an Amazon listing. Yogesh Brar's earlier leak suggested a cost range of Rs. 58,000 to Rs. 60,000.

The OnePlus 12 series, already launched in China, showcases a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display has a sharp resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Internal specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a 5nm process. It features a Kryo 780 architecture, with a Prime core clocked at 3.2GHz, three Gold cores at 2.7GHz, and four Silver cores at 2.0GHz. The Adreno 730 GPU ensures smooth graphics, the company claimed.

Memory options include 12GB, 16GB, or 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, paired with 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage for ample space and fast data access.

The camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. The front-facing 32MP camera excels at detailed selfies.

