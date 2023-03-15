Now you can find out your height from iPhone camera, instead of a measuring tape: Follow these steps

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY iPhone camera

Generally, people take the help of measurement for this to measure height. On the other hand, there are some people who can easily find out the height by putting a mark on the wall. If you have a smartphone, there is no need for a measuring tape or scale. There are many such hidden features in the Apple iPhone, of which most people are not aware. One such very special feature is the iPhone LiDAR Scanner. Only a few premium smartphones can use it. Follow these easy steps to know the height of anyone with an iPhone camera.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Specs, price and more

How to find the height of the iPhone camera

To know the height of anyone from the camera of iPhone, take the help of the LiDAR Scanner feature. This is a one-of-a-kind app. iPhone users can easily download it from the App Store. On the other hand, if you have a premium smartphone, then there is no need to download it. Actually, these apps are already available on premium smartphones. Only after knowing how to use it, you will be able to know the height of anyone. Works as LiDAR i.e. Light Detection and Ranging Radar. In addition to height and depth, distance can be measured using a laser.

ALSO READ: Samsung to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G with the shocking price tag

Height can be detected only by the camera of these iPhones

Even though it is easy to know the height of anyone with the camera of an iPhone, this facility is not available for all users. LiDAR Scanner is only available on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro models, iPhone 12 Pro, Max, iPhone 13 Pro, Max, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. If you have iPhone 12 or below models available then you will not be able to use the LiDAR Scanner feature in it.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Teams adds 3D avatar, to go official in May: Know-more

How to find height from the iPhone camera:

Use the Measure app to find height with the iPhone's camera If you don't already have it, you can download it for free from the App Store After this, open the Measure app and focus the camera on the person whose height you want to know Point it slowly from head to toe. See a line above that person After this, looking at the height measurement below, tap on Take Picture After this, you will be able to easily see the height in the photo

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

Latest Technology News