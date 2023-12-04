Nothing Phone 2a spotted online | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2a spotted

Nothing, a UK-based consumer tech company led by Carl Pei is expected to come up with a new smartphone which was spotted recently. Although the company has yet not confirmed any details about it, in the recent leak it was suggested that the company has been working on the third handset. It was in June 2023 when Nothing Phone 2 was launched, and it is said that the upcoming model from the company will be named ‘Nothing Phone 3’- continuing the numerical series. But as per the online leaks, it is said that the upcoming smartphone will be named as Phone 2a- which will be priced lower than the existing smartphones which are available from the company, so far.

When will the next flagship launch?

Looking back at the launch timelines, we expect the latest smartphone to launch by mid-2024 (Around July). As per the leaks, the third smartphone which is expected to be ‘Nothing Phone 2a’ is expected to be more affordable.

How did the news surface?

It was a tipster Abhishek Yadav (with an X handle of @yabhishekhd) who shared that the company is working on a smartphone with the model number A142 which was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The model number is said to be similar to the purported Nothing Phone 2a, which reportedly carries model number AIN142.

What is the difference?

As per the leaks, we expect a minor difference between the model numbers. This could be due to “regional differences or internal identifiers,” a report by 91Mobiles suggested.

Believing the tipster, the listing further suggests a battery with model number NT03 which is expected to be the battery for Nothing Phone 2a, and it could be of a different size when compared to the existing Phone 1 and Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2a: Price, specifications and more

It is expected that the price of the speculated Phone 2a will be lower than the Phone 2. As per the earlier leaks, the Phone 2a is further expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and might run on either MediaTek Dimensity or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The Glyph Interface will be there for sure along with a transparent rear panel which is the main highlight of any Nothing device which has ever existed.

Nothing Phone 2 details

The Nothing Phone 2 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD LTPO OLED display (1,080 x 2,412 pixels). Backed by a 4,700mAh battery, the handset comes with a 45W wired and 5W Qi wireless charging support.

The device has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera and a 50-megapixel second rear camera which comes with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the device has a 32-megapixel shooter and it is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

