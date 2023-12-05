Nothing Phone 2 price drops | Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 2 price drop

If you are a fan of Nothing Phone 2, but could not buy it yet because of the pricing, then here is the good news. The company has officially dropped the price of the device- you can buy the device at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Officially launched on July 2023, Phone 2 is the second smartphone from the company and it is the successor of Nothing Phone 1. Within six months of its launch, the company dropped the price of the handset, under the supervision and leadership of CEO Carl Pei. We expect that this price drop will enable a lot of Nothing fans to get their hands on the device.

Where to buy Phone 2?

Let us tell you that you can buy Nothing Phone 2 with a discount from the e-commerce website Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2: Variants and Pricing

The device is available in three variants:

The 8GB + 128GB variant which was priced at Rs 44,999 earlier, is now available at Rs 39,999

The 12GB + 256GB variant which was priced at Rs 49,999, is now available at Rs 44,999

The top variant with 12GB + 512GB storage was priced at Rs 54,999 and is now available at Rs 49,999.

Specifications of Nothing Phone 2

The Phone 2 handset comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, the handset comes with a maximum of 12GB RAM and the top variant comes with 512GB storage. The device boasts a powerful camera, with two cameras on the rear panel- 50 50-megapixel primary and secondary camera. On the front, the device comes with a 32-megapixel camera. The handset is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery which comes with 45W fast charging support.

