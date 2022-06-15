Wednesday, June 15, 2022
     
Nothing Phone (1) First Look: Here's how the smartphone looks - PIC

Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is set for an official launch on 12 July 2022. The first image of the handset has surfaced on the official website and on the official social media pages.   

Saumya Nigam Written by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: June 15, 2022 16:22 IST
Nothing has officially released the first look of the most awaited flagship handset dubbed Phone (1). There were reports about the leaks made by Nothing itself, which could be witnessed everywhere on social media- from Nothing’s official youtube page where the company posted a video related to the excitement and development of the product. Also, the first pictures have surfaced on Instagram and Twitter, on the official page of Nothing.

The London-based company has started building news for the Phone (1) before the official launch which is set for the global launch on 12 July 2022. 

After the first image of the smartphone got released, Nothing surfaced the first behind-the-scenes video on youtube, which clarifies that Nothing will not be stopping in the future, and will certainly bring in more of the handset in its Phone series. 

As per the video and posts which surfaced today with the first image of Phone (1), will certainly come with a white back panel, rather than the much-hyped transparent white back.  

Phone (1) seems to come with a flat silver metallic rim around the phone with curved corners. The brand has already made it clear that they will be using recycled aluminium on the device. The smartphone will come with wireless charging support, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and will run on Nothing OS which has been based on Android.

The promo and first image were also surfaced on StockX, an online marketplace for auctioning limited-edition products, where Nothing gave a brief mention of the promo video hinting that Nothing will offer an early access sale for the Phone (1), just like they did for the ear (1) earbuds.

Nothing Phone (1) will officially launch on July 12 and will be sold in India through their e-commerce partner- Flipkart.

The company has been teasing the handset for quite some time and finally, they have surfaced the first look of the handset displaying the back panel of the device. 

