Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Nothing has launched its new audio product at its Community Q1 2024 event. The newly launched Nothing Ear and Ear (a) features Nothing’s signature transparent design similar to the company’s other products. Nothing Ear features a similar design in-line with Nothing Ear (2). It has angled in-ear style ear tips and a transparent stem. Here are all the details you need to know about Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) India price and availability

The Nothing Ear will be available in Black and White colours, and the Ear (a) will come in Yellow, Black, and White options. The Nothing Ear and Ear (a) are priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively, and will be available for sale via Flipkart starting April 22. These products will be open for pre-order starting today.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) specifications

Nothing Ear

The Nothing Ear comes equipped with a custom 11mm driver and a ceramic diaphragm. The earbuds support LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codec for high-resolution streaming over Bluetooth and possess Hi-Res Audio certification.

To provide an immersive listening experience, the Nothing Ear features ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) up to 45dB and intelligent noise canceling. The Smart ANC algorithm checks for noise leakage between the earbuds and the ear canal and adds more noise cancellation accordingly.

The earbuds also have Adaptive ANC, which automatically applies up to 3 noise cancellation levels (high, medium, and low) to account for background distractions. It can detect and reduce more challenging sounds with a bandwidth of up to 5000Hz.

The earbuds last up to 40.5 hours on a full charge with the charging case, and individually, they provide 8.5 hours of playback. Additionally, the earbuds support wireless charging at 2.5W and fast charging. A quick ten minutes of fast charging can offer up to ten hours of listening time with the case.

The Nothing Ear features advanced Clear Voice Technology and a new talk mic design to ensure clear communication during phone calls.

The earbuds allow dual device connectivity and real-time switching, Low Lag Mode to reduce audio lag, and Pinch controls. The earbuds have an IP54 rating, whereas the case has an IP55 rating. It also gets in-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Nothing Ear (a)

The Nothing Ear (a) boasts an almost identical design as the Nothing Ear, but with a new slim frame that is more compact and has smooth edges. It comes with ANC support for up to 45dB, a new Smart ANC algorithm, and adaptive noise cancellation.

It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and is compatible with LDAC codec for high-resolution streaming over Bluetooth. The Nothing Ear (a)’s carry case has a 500mAh battery, while the earbuds have a 46mAh unit. With a full charge, the earbuds can offer up to 42.5 hours of music playback. Though it doesn't support wireless charging, it does come with quick charge support. A 10-minute charge can give up to 10 hours of playback (case and ANC disabled). Moreover, the Ear (a) is rated IP54 for buds and IPX2 for the case, making it resistant to dust and water.

