Nokia to extend its fiber broadband equipment manufacturing in India: Know-more

Nokia has officially announced that it will be extending its manufacturing of fiber broadband equipment in India. The company will expand production in the factory based in Sriperumbudur, located near Chennai.

As the nation enters the 5G era, the company will start its manufacturing of GPON optical line terminals (OLTs) at Nokia's Chennai factory. The decision has been taken post witnessing the increase in demand for Indian as well as worldwide customers, stated the company in an official statement.

At the time, Nokia is a participant in the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and it is further extending its production capacity in the Chennai market, in response to the growing demand across the world.

Sandy Motley, President, of Fixed Networks at Nokia said, "As the momentum towards 5G networks and new hybrid usage models push operators towards increasingly distributed network architectures, service providers are investing in fiber to build out and upgrade their existing networks," said.

Nokia is the leader in FTTx (Fiber to the X) solutions across the world and is innovating rapidly in order to introduce next-generation PON (Passive Optical Network) solutions.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the demand for fiber has been shifting to new regions with the Asia-Pacific region witnessing strong demand in markets like India, Japan and Southeast Asia.

It has been stated that much demand will be seen in the form of fiber to the home (FTTH) which will also witness significant demand from mobile network operators (MNOs) as they deploy 5G and need next-generation fibre in their transport networks to carry the expected surge in data traffic, stated IANS.

Nokia said that it has planned the production of PON OLTs in the Indian manufacturing unit located in South India. This is expected to boost in expanding the company's production base and geographic reach.

Sanjay Malik, SVP and Head of India Market at Nokia said, "India is seeing massive demand for fiber connectivity from both fixed and mobile operators. OLT production at our Chennai plant will offer a timely boost to meeting this demand in a timely way.”

