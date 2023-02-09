WhatsApp to announce new features for transcribing voice notes and scheduling calls

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features that could make the popular messaging app even more useful and convenient. The first feature is the ability to schedule calls with members of the same group, while the second is the ability to transcribe voice notes.

The information was shared by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, which has stated that the instant messaging platform is working on new features like scheduling calls, enabling users to schedule calls with members of the same group chat.

The screenshot shared by the feature tracker shows a Schedule Call option when selecting the call button on version 2.23.4.4 of WhatsApp beta for Android. The option displays a card allowing users to enter a title, select a date and time, and tap the Create button. Users will receive notifications when a call is scheduled and once it starts.

As for the voice transcription feature, WABetaInfo spotted WhatsApp working on this several months after it was first spotted in development. Development of the feature was paused for unknown reasons, but version 23.3.0.73 of WhatsApp beta for iOS shows that the service may roll out the feature with an upcoming update. According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the transcription will take place on a user's device and not on WhatsApp's or Apple's servers, ensuring end-to-end encryption.

WABetaInfo also stated that the ability to transcribe voice notes would take place on the user's device rather than being handled by other parties. This should provide an added layer of privacy, as end-to-end encryption ensures that only the sender and recipient can access the transcribed message.



It's worth noting that these features are still in development, and WhatsApp has not yet announced a date for their release. The company could also drop or halt development in favor of another feature. Nonetheless, the scheduled calls and voice transcription features are exciting prospects for WhatsApp users and will likely improve the overall user experience.

