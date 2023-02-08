Motorola launches Moto e13 at a starting price of Rs 6,999: Price, specs and availability

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Motorola Moto e13

Motorola, a global smartphone brand has announced the launch of its latest affordable smartphone in the Indian market named the Moto e13. The new budget smartphone will be available in two variants- 2GB RAM and 64GB storage which has been priced at Rs 6,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage which has been priced at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will officially go on sale from February 15 onwards from the company's official website and on Flipkart.

The new Moto e13 will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and will be powered by a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor. The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery which is capable to deliver up to 36 hours of battery, claims the company. The handset comes with a "multidimensional audio-visual experience" along with Dolby Atmos audio.

Motorola said: "With moto e13, you have no more worries about having the right connections. You get support for dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4Ghz) - a first in this segment a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology."

On the camera front, the Moto e13 comes with a 13MP AI-powered camera system, which further features 'Auto Smile Capture'- enabling it to caption pictures automatically, when everyone in the frame is smiling. On the front, the device comes with a 5MP selfie camera.

Motorola said: "With today's moto e13 launch, we're incredibly excited to announce that the device will be the first to support Kangri and Kuvi, endangered indigenous languages from regions in India. Kuvi and Kangri will make up the third phase of our endangered indigenous languages digital inclusion initiative."

The new smartphone is available in three colour variants- Aurora Green, Creamy White and Cosmic Black.

