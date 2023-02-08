Wednesday, February 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Motorola launches Moto e13 at a starting price of Rs 6,999: Price, specs and availability

Motorola launches Moto e13 at a starting price of Rs 6,999: Price, specs and availability

The new Moto e13 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and the device will come with a "multidimensional audio-visual experience'. The device will go on sale from February 15 onwards from Flipkart and Motorola India's official website.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: February 08, 2023 17:51 IST
Motorola Moto e13, Moto e13, Motorola Flipkart
Image Source : FLIPKART Motorola Moto e13

Motorola, a global smartphone brand has announced the launch of its latest affordable smartphone in the Indian market named the Moto e13. The new budget smartphone will be available in two variants- 2GB RAM  and 64GB storage which has been priced at Rs 6,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage which has been priced at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will officially go on sale from February 15 onwards from the company's official website and on Flipkart. 

ALSO READ: How Netflix plans to make password sharing 'impossible' for customers: Secret unlocked

 

The new Moto e13 will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and will be powered by a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor. The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery which is capable to deliver up to 36 hours of battery, claims the company. The handset comes with a "multidimensional audio-visual experience" along with Dolby Atmos audio.

ALSO READ: Twitter to continue to provide free API access to good bot accounts- claims Elon Musk

 

Motorola said: "With moto e13, you have no more worries about having the right connections. You get support for dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4Ghz) - a first in this segment a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology."

ALSO READ: Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

Related Stories
Motorola launches 'moto g32' at Rs 12,999

Motorola launches 'moto g32' at Rs 12,999

Motorola unveils Moto Razr 2022- a foldable smartphone

Motorola unveils Moto Razr 2022- a foldable smartphone

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

Motorola Launches Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera and Moto Edge 30 Fusion: Know more

Motorola Launches Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera and Moto Edge 30 Fusion: Know more

Motorola launched Moto G72 in India: Know the offers, price and availability

Motorola launched Moto G72 in India: Know the offers, price and availability

Motorola launches moto e32 at Rs 10,499

Motorola launches moto e32 at Rs 10,499

Motorola Moto e22s set to launch on Oct 17: Know more

Motorola Moto e22s set to launch on Oct 17: Know more

Flipkart, eDAO launches virtual shopping experience in metaverse: Know more

Flipkart, eDAO launches virtual shopping experience in metaverse: Know more

Motorola launches Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 9 Plus Gen 1 chip: Price, availability, Specs

Motorola launches Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 9 Plus Gen 1 chip: Price, availability, Specs

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

Motorola launches Moto Edge30 Fusion at Rs 39,999

 

On the camera front, the Moto e13 comes with a 13MP AI-powered camera system, which further features 'Auto Smile Capture'- enabling it to caption pictures automatically, when everyone in the frame is smiling. On the front, the device comes with a 5MP selfie camera. 

Motorola said: "With today's moto e13 launch, we're incredibly excited to announce that the device will be the first to support Kangri and Kuvi, endangered indigenous languages from regions in India. Kuvi and Kangri will make up the third phase of our endangered indigenous languages digital inclusion initiative."

The new smartphone is available in three colour variants- Aurora Green, Creamy White and Cosmic Black.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News