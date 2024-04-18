Nokia's manufacturer HMD unveils 'The Boring Phone' with Heineken, Bodega: Here's how to get one

Follow us on Image Source : HEINEKEN The Boring Phone

HMD has unveiled a limited edition handset with a flip screen. The newly launched feature phone is called ‘The Boring Phone’ and has been made in collaboration with Heineken and Bodega. The features a transparent design and claims to deliver a week of standby time and up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Boring Phone cannot access the internet and download social media or other third-party apps. It was showcased in a pop-up store by Bodega at Milan Design Week.

How to buy ‘The Boring Phone’

Nokia's manufacturer HMD has collaborated with Heineken and creative firm Bodega to introduce The Boring Phone. The phone will not be available for purchase, but instead, it will be offered through giveaways. As per Heineken's website, only 5,000 units of the phone will be produced. Those who are interested can visit Heineken's website to sign up and learn more about the availability of the device.

‘The Boring Phone’ specifications

The Boring Phone is a simple feature phone that has no internet access, social media, or other apps. Similar to previous generation feature phones and retro phones, it can be used to make calls and send or receive text messages. To end a call, users can snap the cover screen shut as with most flip phones. The phone has a transparent casing with holographic stickers reminiscent of early 2000s mobile phones. It has the same design as the Nokia 2660 Flip.

The Boring Phone includes a 2.8-inch QVGA inner display and a 1.77-inch cover display. It has a 0.3-megapixel camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone supports calling and texting via 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. It is claimed to have up to a week of standby time and up to 20 hours of talk time on a single charge. The phone allows users to add people to their speed dial list, and it also includes the popular Snake game.

