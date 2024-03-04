Nokia partners with STL to develop connectivity solutions: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia partners with STL to develop connectivity solutions

Nokia has reportedly partnered with STL- the digital and optical solutions company for developing and delivering cutting-edge enterprise connectivity solutions for governments and enterprises in banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and rural broadband projects. The companies will further explore 5G use cases for the enterprises and develop compelling solutions for data centres.

The partnership will further focus on government-driven connectivity projects, by capitalising on Nokia’s B2B technology portfolio along with STL’s system integration capabilities.

Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL said, “STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries."

The combined solutions from the tech players will strengthen enterprise networks, providing high-speed, high availability, low-latency connections for applications such as 5G, IoT, augmented reality, data centre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and Gen AI use cases.

Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise and Webscale business in India at Nokia said, “This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments."

The collaboration will also accelerate the Industry 4.0 revolution and its transformative potential for enterprises, said the companies.

Inputs from IANS