Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Nokia partners with STL to develop connectivity solutions: All you need to know

Nokia partners with STL to develop connectivity solutions: All you need to know

The combined solutions from the tech players will strengthen enterprise networks, providing high-speed, high availability, low-latency connections for applications such as 5G, IoT, augmented reality, data centre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and Gen AI use cases.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2024 12:06 IST
Nokia
Image Source : NOKIA Nokia partners with STL to develop connectivity solutions

Nokia has reportedly partnered with STL- the digital and optical solutions company for developing and delivering cutting-edge enterprise connectivity solutions for governments and enterprises in banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and rural broadband projects. The companies will further explore 5G use cases for the enterprises and develop compelling solutions for data centres.

The partnership will further focus on government-driven connectivity projects, by capitalising on Nokia’s B2B technology portfolio along with STL’s system integration capabilities.

Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL said, “STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries."

The combined solutions from the tech players will strengthen enterprise networks, providing high-speed, high availability, low-latency connections for applications such as 5G, IoT, augmented reality, data centre interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and Gen AI use cases.

Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise and Webscale business in India at Nokia said, “This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments."

The collaboration will also accelerate the Industry 4.0 revolution and its transformative potential for enterprises, said the companies.

Related Stories
Nokia G42 5G launched in India with 11GB RAM: Details

Nokia G42 5G launched in India with 11GB RAM: Details

Nokia sets up India's first 6G lab for advanced technology development

Nokia sets up India's first 6G lab for advanced technology development

Nokia declares mass layoffs ahead of festive season, to cut up to 14,000 jobs I KNOW WHY

Nokia declares mass layoffs ahead of festive season, to cut up to 14,000 jobs I KNOW WHY

Nokia unveils the future at India Mobile Congress 2023: 6G and 5G innovations take center stage

Nokia unveils the future at India Mobile Congress 2023: 6G and 5G innovations take center stage

Nokia and OPPO’s collaboration unveiled, forge 5G patent cross-licensing agreement

Nokia and OPPO’s collaboration unveiled, forge 5G patent cross-licensing agreement

Any changes for Nokia phones? HMD Global answers the questions | Deets inside

Any changes for Nokia phones? HMD Global answers the questions | Deets inside

New Nokia models spotted despite rebranding efforts by HMD Global

New Nokia models spotted despite rebranding efforts by HMD Global

Samsung collaborates with Princeton University to develop 6G network technology

Samsung collaborates with Princeton University to develop 6G network technology

HMD to launch a Barbie flip phone amidst rebranding: Details here

HMD to launch a Barbie flip phone amidst rebranding: Details here

Nokia launched new 4GB RAM variant of its G42 5G smartphone in India: Check details

Nokia launched new 4GB RAM variant of its G42 5G smartphone in India: Check details

ALSO READ: Google reverses decision, restores Shaadi.com, Naukri, and more apps on Play Store

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement