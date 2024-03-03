Google reverses decision, restores Shaadi.com, Naukri, and more apps on Play Store

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Play Store

After facing intense criticism, Google has started to reinstate some of the Indian digital companies which it delisted from the Play Store. The sources have further confirmed that the tech giant will reinstate some of the applications like Shaadi.com, 99acres, Naukri Gulf, Info Edge's Naukri and more.

The news became official when Sanjeev Bikchandani, the co-founder of Info Edge confirmed the development in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store. An effort very well led by Hitesh (Hitesh Oberoi) and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management," he posted.

Earlier in the day, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) slammed the removal of Indian companies' apps and asked Google to reinstate those delisted apps on its Play Store.

Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies including Matrimony, and Shaadi.com from the Play Store.

The move comes after Google announced its plan to take action against 10 developers who had refused to comply with its payment policy, despite following the payment policies of other app stores.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app have also been delisted by Google.

