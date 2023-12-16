Netflix drops new Grand Theft Auto games for mobile users: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : ROCKSTAR GAMES Netflix launches GTA trilogy on Android, iOS

Netflix has recently rolled out three classic Grand Theft Auto games – Grand Theft Auto III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, all part of the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. These games are now available for mobile users on Android and iOS through Google Play Store and App Store. Netflix subscribers can also find these games in the Netflix mobile app.

Mobile Gaming on Netflix: What's New?

According to Netflix, these three titles have been specially updated for mobile gaming pleasure. While they can be downloaded separately with Rockstar as the publisher, users will need to make a payment. Netflix emphasises that these games are not free for subscribers.

Netflix's Gaming Journey So Far

Netflix has been diving deep into the gaming world since 2021, launching a total of 86 games, with more in the pipeline. Not only did they release licensed titles, but they also ventured into original games like Oxenfree II: Lost Signals and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind. Popular Netflix series like Stranger Things, Vikings, Love Is Blind, Narcos, and The Queen’s Gambit have also inspired video games.

Netflix's Investment in Gaming

Having invested nearly a billion dollars in establishing its gaming department, Netflix is serious about gaming. The streaming giant acquired studios, hired game executives, and is actively working on developing a major AAA title. With approximately 90 games currently in development, Netflix is shaping up to be a notable player in the gaming industry.

What's Next in Netflix's Gaming Lineup?

Netflix has big plans for gaming in the coming year. Sonic Mania Plus, FashionVerse, and Game Dev Tycoon are on the horizon. Sonic Mania Plus offers classic zones with a fresh twist, FashionVerse is a fashion simulation game, and Game Dev Tycoon lets players create games based on their favourite movies and shows.

ALSO READ | Planning a New Year getaway? Which international roaming plan suits your travel? DEETS inside

ALSO READ | Everything you need to know about OnePlus 12 and 12R launching on January 23

Latest Technology News