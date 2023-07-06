Elon Musk again enables users to view Tweets without having a Twitter account

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Musk enables users to view Tweets without owning a Twitter account

Twitter has recently faced criticism when it implemented a policy that blocked users without Twitter accounts from viewing tweets. This move received backlash from users worldwide, as Twitter serves as a real-time news source for many individuals who do not necessarily have Twitter accounts. Some users even interpreted this decision as an attempt to coerce people into creating Twitter accounts.

However, Twitter has now reversed this change and allows users to view tweets without requiring them to create an account. Nevertheless, there are some limitations to this new policy. Users who are not logged in may only see the first tweet in a Twitter thread and are unable to view multiple tweets. Furthermore, some users may still experience restrictions even after the reversal.

Although Twitter has not made an official announcement regarding this change, users have observed that they can view tweets without logging in, but only if they have the direct link to the tweet. It is important to note that attempting to interact with the tweet will trigger a login requirement screen.

Previously, when Twitter restricted non-account holders from viewing tweets, Elon Musk referred to it as a "temporary emergency measure" in one of his tweets. He stated that the decision was made due to excessive data pillaging that was negatively impacting the service for regular users.

In addition to the reversal of the viewing restriction, Twitter also implemented rate limits for users, which further drew criticism. Verified accounts were given access to thousands of tweets, while unverified accounts were limited to a few hundred. Responding to the discontent expressed by users, Musk explained that these extreme measures were implemented to combat high levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino defended the rate limits and other changes, stating that significant actions are sometimes necessary to strengthen a platform. While Twitter has restored the ability to view tweets without an account, the limitations in accessing multiple tweets and the absence of an official announcement leave users speculating about the platform's intentions and future changes.

