Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Mumbai woman stops tricky UPI Scam – Sees warning signs | Read details

Mumbai woman stops tricky UPI Scam – Sees warning signs | Read details

Mumbai woman successfully prevents UPI scam by recognising red flags and staying vigilant during a suspicious call. Here's all you need to know.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2024 17:49 IST
upi fraud, what is upi farud, mumbai upi fraud, mumbai woman upi scam, online upi scams, online scam
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Mumbai UPI Fraud: In a recent incident, a woman successfully thwarted a potential scam involving UPI (Unified Payments Interface). Sharing her alarming experience on a platform called X (formerly Twitter), she aimed to warn others about the tactics scammers use.

The Deceptive Call

The woman, visiting her parents, received a call from someone claiming to be associated with LIC transactions. The caller, addressing her as "beta" (meaning child), said he needed to transfer Rs.25,000 LIC money to her father but had to send it to her as her father didn't use virtual payments. The woman, not suspecting anything initially, agreed to help.

The Manipulative Transactions

The imposter, posing as a well-wisher, asked for her Gpay details. As the call progressed, the scammer rapidly moved through a sequence of transactions, transferring amounts in real time while pressuring the user to confirm the receipts.

Suspicious Turn

The situation got suspicious when the user received Rs.50,000 instead of Rs.5,000. The scammer then requested the return of Rs.45,000, trying to capitalise on the error. Realising the manipulation attempt, the user became sceptical.

The user claimed to have received only text messages but no money on Gpay, prompting the scammer to instruct her to open the app. Wisely, the user insisted on waiting for her father's return before taking any action, causing the scammer to disappear.

Lesson Learned

Reflecting on the incident, the user highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant, especially when receiving unexpected calls related to financial transactions. The use of the term "beta" and rushing tactics contributed to creating a sense of urgency, momentarily clouding the user's judgment.

Related Stories
Vice-Admiral Sanjay Singh assumes Command of Western Naval Command in Mumbai

Vice-Admiral Sanjay Singh assumes Command of Western Naval Command in Mumbai

Mumbai: College student falls to death from 14th floor of building, suicide note cites depression

Mumbai: College student falls to death from 14th floor of building, suicide note cites depression

Maharashtra: Two Mumbai museums receive bomb threats, turns out to be hoax

Maharashtra: Two Mumbai museums receive bomb threats, turns out to be hoax

Two Bihar sides named in team's bizarre start to Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai

Two Bihar sides named in team's bizarre start to Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai

Stay Alert

It's crucial to take your time, verify details, and involve trusted individuals when dealing with unexpected calls or messages related to financial matters.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S24: No charger included, but two upgraded chargers coming | Deets inside

ALSO READ | Google offers a 3-month trial of Bard Advanced: Here's what you need to know

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News