Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24: No charger included, but two upgraded chargers coming | Deets inside

Samsung Galaxy S24: No charger included, but two upgraded chargers coming | Deets inside

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, and while they won't include a charger, you can buy two new ones separately, offering faster charging for some models.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2024 14:42 IST
samsung, samsung galaxy s24, galaxy 24 chargers, samsung chargers, Samsung news, Samsung latest news
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Series on January 17

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its new flagship series, the Galaxy S24, on January 17. This much-anticipated release promises various upgrades, including some fancy AI features. In line with recent trends, Samsung is likely to continue its practice of not including a charger with the Galaxy S24 series. However, the company has plans to introduce two new chargers that users can buy separately.

Meet the Potential Chargers

According to info shared on social media by Roland Quandt, there are two chargers in the works. The first one, rumoured as the Samsung Charger Duo 50W, might feature two USB-C ports for quick wired charging. Meanwhile, the second charger is an improved version of Samsung's current 45W charger.

No Speed Boost for Galaxy S24

Although these new chargers may not come bundled with the Galaxy S24 series, the enhanced 45W charger could offer better performance, improved heat management, and a sleeker design. However, it might also come with a higher price tag.

Charging Details for Galaxy S24 Models

Reports suggest that the base model of the Galaxy S24 might support 25W charging, potentially needing to fully utilise the capabilities of the new 45W charger. On the other hand, the Plus and Ultra variants are expected to continue supporting 45W fast charging, following the tradition of their predecessors.

Tech Jargon Decoded

For those in the technical details, the older T4510 charger supports USB PD 3.0 PDO and PPS. However, the new chargers might not feature USB PD 3.1, focusing more on higher power ranges, reaching up to 240W.

Related Stories
Get ready! Samsung Galaxy S24 launch event on this date – What to expect?

Get ready! Samsung Galaxy S24 launch event on this date – What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unleashes Imaging Power with 50MP Telephoto Marvel

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unleashes Imaging Power with 50MP Telephoto Marvel

Samsung introduces Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G in India: What sets them apart? DEETS here

Samsung introduces Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G in India: What sets them apart? DEETS here

Samsung Galaxy S24 series ready for early booking in India: How to Pre-reserve the smartphone?

Samsung Galaxy S24 series ready for early booking in India: How to Pre-reserve the smartphone?

ALSO READ | Google offers 3-month trial of Bard Advanced: Here's what you need to know

ALSO READ | Poco X6 series launch on January 11: Key specs revealed | Here's what we know so far

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News