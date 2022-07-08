Motorola Moto G42 will launch on July 11 and here is how you can avail additional discounts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Motorola Moto G42

Motorola has recently announced that the upcoming Moto G42 will go on sale on July 11. The handset has been registered on Flipkart, stating ‘Coming soon and the smartphone has been priced at Rs 13,999.

The new Moto handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and will be protected with IP52 certification making it safe from water splashes. The handset features a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD display and it runs on near-stock Android 12 OS. Motorola has stated that the company will upgrade Moto G42 with the latest OS- Android 13 along with 3 years of security updates. For storage, the handset features 4GB RAM and further bags a 64GB storage variant only.

On the camera front, Moto G42 comes equipped with a triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter and a tertiary 2MP camera for macro photography. On the front, the handset comes with a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) unit.

The phone has been backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W “TurboPower” charging and it further comes with a 3.5mm audio jack which is quite less talked about in today’s time. For music and OTT followers and binge-watch, the smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers support.

Availability and offers

The smartphone- Moto g42 will go on sale on July 11 and will be available only on Flipkart and at the leading retail stores in the country. The handset will be available in two colour variants: Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green.

SBI credit card users can further avail of a cashback of Rs 1,000 on their purchase and Reliance Jio customers can avail of Jio recharges of up to Rs 2,000 along with a Rs 569 discount on annual membership of Zee5.