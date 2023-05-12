Mother’s Day 2023: ShareChat brings limited edition stickers for the special day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ShareChat brings limited edition stickers for the special day

ShareChat has introduced a new way for people to make their mothers feel special this Mother's Day. With the ongoing pandemic preventing many from seeing their mothers in person, ShareChat has launched a limited edition of Mother's Day stickers to help people express their emotions to their moms or to the world. Users can create personalized content with memorable pictures and add these limited edition stickers, such as 'be like mom', 'learn from mom', and 'just mom things', to wish their mothers in a unique and special way. The content can be shared on ShareChat for the world to see or with family and friends on WhatsApp.

These are the limited edition fun stickers for Mother’s Day by ShareChat.

ShareChat stickers

If you want to create personalized content for your mom on Mother's Day and make her feel extra loved, follow these simple steps. First, gather some memorable pictures of you and your mom. Next, use ShareChat's limited edition Mother's Day stickers, such as 'be like mom', 'learn from mom', and 'just mom things', to decorate your pictures. Finally, share your creation with your mom on this special day to let her know how much she means to you. These steps are easy to follow and will help you show your love and appreciation for your mother in a unique and personalized way.

To create a new post follow the steps below:

Step 1: on ShareChat, open the app and tap on the plus icon located at the centre bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Add any image from your phone gallery which you would be interested to edit.

Step 3: Tap on the sticker icon located on the right side of the screen and swipe left until you find the 'Mother's Day' category.

Step 4: Select one or more of the fun Mother's Day stickers and add them to the photo you have uploaded. You can also add other stickers or draw over the image along with the Mother's Day stickers to make your creation even more special.

Step 5: Post your creation along with a caption and hashtags.

Step 6: Once the content is posted on your profile, you can then share it on WhatsApp by clicking the WhatsApp icon at the bottom of the post and sharing it with your mother or with your family and friends.

ShareChat

