Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available from June onwards: All you need to know

Image Source : WEBSITE: MICROSOFT Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft is expected to ship Surface Laptop Go 2 with a new processor and colour. The laptop will begin shipping likely by around June 2022.

As per the report, the laptop is codenamed "Zuma" and Microsoft is expected to start shipping it in the first half of this year, citing sources Windows Central reported.

The Surface Laptop Go line is entitled Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface Laptop and is said to be one of the best Surface PCs for students. The reports further state that the laptop comes with a premium design and a small overall form factor.

Surface Laptop Go 2 will be powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 chip, up from the 10th-generation processor in the first Surface Laptop Go.

The entry-level model is expected to ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, just like the current Surface Laptop Go.

According to the sources, Surface Laptop Go 2 will target the same starting price of $549 for the entry-level model. Pricing for the higher configurations is expected to remain the same as well.

