Microsoft's first in-person 'Surface Event' since pandemic: Know when and where to watch

For those unable to attend the event in person, a recording will be made available on the Microsoft event website at 10:30 PM India time on the same day.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2023 12:16 IST
Image Source : FILE Microsoft Surface Event: When and where to watch? What to expect?

Microsoft is set to kick off its much-anticipated Surface Event in New York City, where a range of new products is expected to be unveiled. The event will also showcase the introduction of new AI features for Windows 11. Scheduled to begin at 7 AM PT (7:30 PM in India) on September 21, the event marks a significant milestone as it's Microsoft's first in-person Surface event since the onset of the pandemic. CEO Satya Nadella is also slated to make an appearance.

One of the highlights of the event will likely be the unveiling of the Windows 11 update, codenamed 23H2. This update is anticipated to bring a host of AI-driven features, with the spotlight on "Windows Copilot," an AI-powered personal assistant. 

ALSO READ | Amazon introduces new AI enabled smart echo devices: All details here

Currently undergoing testing with Windows Insiders, this update is expected to roll out by the end of September. Notably, Windows Copilot is also set to integrate third-party plugins, with Adobe, Mem, and Spotify among the list of developers already on board, as per reports from Windows Central.

In addition to software updates, Microsoft is anticipated to reveal a new iteration of the Surface Laptop Studio. This device is set to boast Intel's cutting-edge 13th-generation processor, along with the Nvidia RTX 4060 and 64 GB of DDR5 SDRAM. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is reported to retain the design elements of its predecessor, including a display that can be pulled forward to convert the laptop into a tablet.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp's new upgrades: in-app shopping, ordering a meal, and more

Furthermore, After 38 years, Microsoft has recently taken a big step by updating its Paint app. This new update brings in two powerful features: 'transparency' and 'layers'. The company is currently testing this update with Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

