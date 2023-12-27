Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft rolls out the new Copilot app for Android users

Microsoft has silently introduced a new Copilot app, and now it is available on the Google Play Store. Now Android users can directly access its AI-powered Copilot feature, without the need to have the Bing mobile app. Although Android users could have access to the new AI-powered assistant, there is currently no iOS version available at the time of writing.

The Copilot app for Android will provide chatbot capabilities, with image generation through DALL-E 3, and the ability to draft text for documents and emails. It further includes free access to OpenAI's latest GPT-4 model.

The Copilot App could enhance productivity

The Copilot app for Android users provides direct access to its AI capabilities. The app will be equipped with the latest OpenAI models like DALL-E 3 and GPT-4 and further includes fast, precise responses, along with the creation of visuals from simple text descriptions.

Users can utilize the app within Microsoft Edge for Android, Skype, SwiftKey, and more.

Microsoft's Copilot app expands the AI-powered capabilities

The new app could make images by using DALL-E 3 and further drafting text for documents and emails.

Copilot App’s availability



Inputs from IANS

