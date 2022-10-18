Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Meta starts an new anti-iMessage ad campaign to promote Whatsapp security: Know more

Meta starts an new anti-iMessage ad campaign to promote Whatsapp security: Know more

Meta's CEO and Founder- Mark Zuckerberg has revealed a new campaign in which they have been mocking Apple and criticising them for providing end-to-end encryption only, for iMessage and not for regular SMS communication. Whereas, WhatsApp has been providing total protection to its user.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 18, 2022 12:48 IST
Apple
Image Source : APPLE SUPPORT Apple

Meta has launched a new advertisement campaign to target Apple's iMessage platform.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, has revealed that the new campaign by Meta in which Apple has been criticised for only providing the end-to-end encryption for iMessage and not for regular SMS communication.

India Tv - WhatsApp

Image Source : PIXABAYWhatsApp

Mark further published a photo of the new advertisement being played at Penn Station in New York in an Instagram post.

The advertisement says: "Protect your personal messages across devices with end-to-end encryption. Always message privately."

One green and one blue letter bubble, patterned like Apple's Messages app, are displayed in the advertisement. The phrase "private bubble" appears in a third bubble, indicating that WhatsApp is a private platform.

"WhatsApp is more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption.

Related Stories
Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter grilled over privacy, moderation failures

Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter grilled over privacy, moderation failures

More Indians embrace short-form videos, AR to spend this festive season: Meta

More Indians embrace short-form videos, AR to spend this festive season: Meta

Instagram to have new ad placements and formats: Get ready to witness more ads on the platfrom

Instagram to have new ad placements and formats: Get ready to witness more ads on the platfrom

Global metaverse market expected toreach $996 billion in 2030

Global metaverse market expected toreach $996 billion in 2030

Zuckerberg sets for 'Meta Connect' amid quality issues with VR project

Zuckerberg sets for 'Meta Connect' amid quality issues with VR project

Mark Zuckerberg loses 119 million followers on Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg loses 119 million followers on Facebook

Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ groups

Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ groups

Meta's virtual legs update not on Horizon Worlds VR yet

Meta's virtual legs update not on Horizon Worlds VR yet

Meta's Horizon Worlds- a social VR platform is struggling to attract the users

Meta's Horizon Worlds- a social VR platform is struggling to attract the users

Flipkart, eDAO launches virtual shopping experience in metaverse: Know more

Flipkart, eDAO launches virtual shopping experience in metaverse: Know more

"With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn't have," he added.

Meanwhile, recently, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp had released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers.

According to a report, the feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it is limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News