Meta expands AI face-scanning to Facebook dating in the US market

Meta has announced that it has expanded its Artificial Intelligence (AI) face-scanning tool and ID Uploading tool for Facebook Dating in the US market, to verify users' age.

The tools will make sure that only adults are using the dating service on the platform, preventing minors from accessing it, the company said in a blog post yesterday.

Users have to be at least 18 years old to sign up and have access to the services of Facebook Dating, and age verification tools will make sure of it.

The tech giant has partnered with an age-verification company named Yoti to provide two options for the users to choose from ID Upload and Video Selfie.

If users choose the Video Selfie option, they will see the instructions on their screen to guide them through the process.

After taking the Video Selfie, Yoti's technology will estimate their age based on facial features.

If users choose the ID Upload option, they need to upload a copy of their ID, which will be encrypted and stored securely.

"We plan to bring our age detection technology and verification tools to other countries globally where Facebook Dating is available, and to more experiences that require people to be over 18 to access them," the social media giant said.

