Over 90% of Indian companies express concerns over the security risks associated with GenAI tools

As India's digital economy’s landscape is evolving rapidly, Generative AI (GenAI) tools have come up in the scene over the period and have taken centre stage. Now a new report has surfaced, which states a significant 92% of organizations in India are perceiving them as potential security risks.

As per the findings of Cloud security provider Zscaler which was released on Wednesday, there were 95% of Indian organizations are currently utilizing GenAI tools to some extent, but 75% of substantial organisations have admitted the lack of skill or talent as a fence to broader implementation, specifically with AI-tools like ChatGPT.

The report has also emphasised that widespread adoption of IT teams, GenAI, not general employees, is spearheading its usage in the country, with 71% of respondents confirming the trend.

Sudip Banerjee, CTO, APJ, Zscaler, has emphasized the dynamic nature of GenAI adoption, further highlighting the necessity to focus on both skill development and Zero Trust principles for unlocking the full potential of the technology.

Banerjee also suggested that integrating a zero-trust solution may help in providing complete control over tech usage on a per-application and per-user basis, ensuring a controlled and secure environment.

However, the report has raised concerns about the current approach to GenAI security, as 22% of the surveyed organizations in India have admitted to not monitoring GenAI usage at all.

Further, 36% are yet to implement any additional GenAI-related security estimates, despite having such measures on their roadmap.

Sanjay Kalra, VP of Product Management at Zscaler, expressed his worry about the prevailing trend, highlighting only 30% of organizations in the country view a GenAI adoption as an opportunity rather than a threat.

This perception has jeopardised both customer and business data integrity, potentially misusing the tremendous potential that GenAI tools offer.

Despite the prevailing awareness, it has been reported that only 3% of respondents will attribute GenAI’s interest and usage to employees, while 71% acknowledged the IT teams as the driving force.

Looking ahead 75% of respondents in India have been anticipating a significant increase in GenAI tool interest before the end of this year (2023).

The report further concludes with a call to action and emphasises the urgency for bridging the gap between GenAI use and security measures to navigate the evolving landscape effectively.

Inputs from IANS

