Microsoft brings ‘Deep Search’ feature for Bing powered by GPT-4 | All you need to know

Microsoft has come up with a new ‘Deep Search’ feature for its Bing search engine which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4. The new feature will give users more relevant and comprehensive answers to complex search queries.

What is a deep search?

Deep Search is not a replacement for Bing's existing web search, but it is an improvement which offers the option for a richer and deeper survey of the web.

Microsoft said, “Deep Search builds on Bing's existing web index and ranking system and enhances them with GPT-4. GPT-4 is a state-of-the-art generative AI LLM (Large Language Model) that can create natural language text from any input.”

Talking about the “Deep Search”, GPT-4 will be taking the search query and will be expanding it to a more comprehensive explanation of what an ideal set of results should include.

‘Deep Search’ leverages GPT-4 to find all the possible intents and computes for a comprehensive description of queries.

The company further said, “Regular searches on Bing already consider millions of web pages for each search and Deep Search does ten times that to find results that are more informative and specific than the ones that rank higher in normal search.”

Once the new ‘Deep Search’ gathers a wide collection of web pages for review, then it will rank them as per the match for the comprehensive description.

How does it work?

The new feature uses several signals for regulating the relevance and quality of each result and considering factors like how well the topic matches- no matter if it is at the appropriate level of detail, the credibility and trustworthiness of that source, how fresh and popular it is and more.

As per Microsoft, “By doing this, Deep Search can present a curated list of results and answers that are more likely to answer your question, satisfy your curiosity, or solve your problem.”

The company further added, “Deep Search can take up to 30 seconds to complete. This might seem like a long time compared to normal search, but it can be worth the wait for more specific or comprehensive answers.”

About GPT-4

The GPT-4 is being used in many places on Bing, including Image Creator from Designer, Copilot and regular web result ranking.

