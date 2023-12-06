How to share WhatsApp Status on Instagram Stories? Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to share WhatsApp Status on Instagram Stories

Meta, the tech giant which owns three major social media platforms has come up with a new feature, enabling the user to share statuses, images, and videos uploaded on WhatsApp to Instagram now. Earlier, only Instagram to Facebook (and vice versa), WhatsApp to Facebook (and vice versa) was now allowing WhatsApp Status to Instagram Stories.

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently in beta testing for Android users (spotted in the Android 2.23.25.20 version). The report has suggested that the new feature will be an optional choice, letting the users retain control over whether they want to share their status updates on Instagram- ensuring that the new feature stays optional.

How does the feature help the social media users?

The new feature will help users to share the same content across the platforms- WhatsApp and Instagram.

But this is a must to mention that the images shared from WhatsApp to Instagram will witness a change in the quality of images or videos shared on Instagram Stories which could now be added directly from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has also brought in a new feature to help in improving the user experience. It has recently introduced a new AI chat feature which could be used to engage with an AI chatbot.

A new button on the WhatsApp Chat tab

As per the reports, a new button has been added to the icon which will help in starting new chats in the Chats tab. The new button will accelerate the initiation of AI-powered chats, which will provide by using increased speed and convenience.

The new AI chatbot, which is powered by Meta AI has been introduced by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. During the announcement, Mark revealed that Meta is conducting tests on AI-powered chatbots currently, majorly targeting a particular segment within the USA.

In September 2023, Meta released the new AI Chat for the beta version. Initially, the feature was somewhere in the contact list (hidden), causing difficulty for the users to find and interact with it.

The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.24.26 has now added a dedicated button on the home screen for easy access to the chatbot.

Furthermore, to improve user privacy and connectivity, the instant messaging platform is expected to bring a new search bar feature which could enable the users to locate others via their usernames. It has been revealed in a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo that the update has been designed to simplify the process of connecting with contacts and friends, eliminating the need to share personal contact details.

The upcoming feature will let the users create a new username (as per their choice), providing an alternative for those who prefer maintaining privacy by not sharing their contact numbers.

